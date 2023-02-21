Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 524 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $404.73. The stock had a trading volume of 397,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,662. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

