Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.19. The stock had a trading volume of 76,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.05. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

