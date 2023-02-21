Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 143,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,958. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.