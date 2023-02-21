Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

NYSE SWK traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.11. 430,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

