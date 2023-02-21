Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1,950.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after acquiring an additional 453,476 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,222,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,864,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 326,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,743,000.

NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.02. 74,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,817. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50.

