Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after acquiring an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after buying an additional 144,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $158.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

