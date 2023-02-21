Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220,270. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

