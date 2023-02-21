Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,222,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,231,013. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

