Pediapharm (CVE:PDP) Trading 1.7% Higher

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:PDP – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 26,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 100,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$66.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.87.

Pediapharm Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

