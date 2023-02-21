Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.20.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Pegasystems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Stories

