Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,560 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 3.4% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 29.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.