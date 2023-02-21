Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,462.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,639.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,245.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,018.03. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,496.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

