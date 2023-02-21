Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 288.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,463 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,159,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 381,389 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 135.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 227,669 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,123.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

–

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.