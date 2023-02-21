Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.