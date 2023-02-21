Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,091 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 57.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,854 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 879,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 246,112 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In related news, President Jason H. Brady acquired 30,000 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,580. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jason H. Brady bought 30,000 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin D. Kirby purchased 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Profile

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

