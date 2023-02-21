Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.41.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 659,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,610,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $182.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

