Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after acquiring an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

