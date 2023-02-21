Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 774,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,306 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Infinera worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 2,649.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,139,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,613 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 13.3% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 183,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 193.0% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,618 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera Profile

Shares of INFN opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.