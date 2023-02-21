Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 3,604 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Copart by 86.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Copart by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 134,161 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Copart Trading Down 0.8 %

Copart Company Profile

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

