Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,612 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Qorvo worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Qorvo by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 80.8% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 139,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $103.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

