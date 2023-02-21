Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 8,897 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -438.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

