Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Pentair has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $56.83. 1,192,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 25.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.