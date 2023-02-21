Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Peoplein’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Peoplein Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Thomas (Tom) Reardon 70,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st.
About Peoplein
Peoplein Limited provides workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.
Further Reading
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Peoplein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoplein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.