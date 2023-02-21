Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €268.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €268.00 ($285.11) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($211.70) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RI stock opened at €198.05 ($210.69) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €188.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €186.78. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

