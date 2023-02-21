Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $24.86

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.41. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 68,229 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

