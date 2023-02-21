Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $24.86

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $25.41. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 68,229 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98.
PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.
