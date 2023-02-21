Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$17.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEY. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.04. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$9.66 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

In related news, Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$1,032,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,310 shares in the company, valued at C$5,460,955.20. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Darren Gee sold 74,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$1,032,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,310 shares in the company, valued at C$5,460,955.20. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 9,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total value of C$130,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,889,694.71. Insiders sold a total of 219,952 shares of company stock worth $3,034,688 over the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

