PFS Investments Inc. Buys 2,501 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $185.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.51 and a 200 day moving average of $172.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

