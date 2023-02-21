PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,975 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $325,088,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS USMV opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.