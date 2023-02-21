PFS Investments Inc. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,790 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $10,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.13 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

