PFS Investments Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,457,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,696 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,177,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,541 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 333.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,310,000 after purchasing an additional 808,115 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 677,605 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

