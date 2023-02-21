PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,351,000 after buying an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,328,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,036,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FISV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

