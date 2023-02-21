PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,512 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $40.57.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

