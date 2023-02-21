PFS Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

BK stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.