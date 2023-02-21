PFS Investments Inc. Trims Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 105,203 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

