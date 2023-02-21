PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 265.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,429 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up about 0.5% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 1,412,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,776,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

