Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.00 million.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 406,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,083,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

