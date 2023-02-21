Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Hits $91,058.46

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $82.07 million and $91,058.46 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00199274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

