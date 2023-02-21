Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $93.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

PLNT stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 565.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

