Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $93.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.85.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Planet Fitness Trading Down 3.4 %
PLNT stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.
Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.