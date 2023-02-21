PlayDapp (PLA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.95 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $136.36 million and approximately $28.95 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00418527 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,727.53 or 0.27724006 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

