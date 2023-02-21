Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.21 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. Pocket Network has a market cap of $72.21 million and $1.59 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

