Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,921. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

