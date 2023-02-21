Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 1,655 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.07. 141,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $117.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

