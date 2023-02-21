Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 681 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.2% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $101.00. 924,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.