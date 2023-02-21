Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 5,797,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,261,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.