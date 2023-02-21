Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,378,000 after buying an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,684. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

