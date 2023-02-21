PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) traded down 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 6,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

PointsBet Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

PointsBet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, Technology, and United States Trading segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

