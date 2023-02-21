Polaris (PII) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Polaris (NYSE: PII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/4/2023 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $123.00 to $130.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

1/27/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2023 – Polaris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/28/2022 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,322. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Polaris

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

Recommended Stories

