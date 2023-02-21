Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $191.89 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $191.89 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00380208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013683 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000759 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00017010 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19947781 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $993,229.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.