Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00-$17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $376.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

