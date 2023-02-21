Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT Raised to $51.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:POR traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 156,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.
About Portland General Electric
Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.
