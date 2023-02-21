Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT Raised to $51.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:POR traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 156,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

